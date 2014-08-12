* S&P 500 off more than 2 percent from record close
* Investors continue to watch geopolitical tensions
* ReneSola rallies in premarket after results
* Futures up: Dow 4 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.5 pt
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Tuesday as uncertainty continued to
swirl around the situation in Ukraine, even as many investors
bet that it would not escalate dramatically.
* Equities have come under pressure because of the problems
between Russia and Ukraine, with the S&P 500 at one point down
about 4 percent from a record closing high in late July. The
benchmark has recovered some of that decline, and has risen for
the past two sessions, but it remains more than 2.5 percent
below its record, suggesting traders may see bargains in the
market.
* Futures were off their highs of the session amid ongoing
concerns about the region, with Ukraine reporting that Russia
had massed 45,000 troops on its border. Russia said a convoy of
280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had set off for Ukraine,
and Western governments warned against using help as a pretext
for an invasion.
* Investors remained concerned about the fallout from any
escalation in tensions. In Germany, geopolitical anxiety hit
economic sentiment in August, the ZEW think tank said, with
investor morale dropping to its lowest since December 2012.
Market participants also monitored other areas of unrest,
including the recent violence in the Gaza Strip and Israel and
U.S. air strikes in Iraq.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 1 point and were
slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures added 4 points, and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
rose 1.5 point.
* Drug companies rallied in premarket trading. Intercept
Pharmaceuticals Inc soared 49 percent to $352.13 a day
after the company said its drug to treat liver disease was
effective in mid-stage trials. Exact Sciences rose 5.9
percent to $18.10 before the bell after the Food and Drug
Administration approved the company's noninvasive colorectal
cancer screening test.
* ReneSola Ltd was one of the New York Stock
Exchange's biggest premarket movers, jumping 4.6 percent to
$2.97 after it reported a second-quarter swing to profit on
lower costs.
* Consumer Reports magazine said Tesla Motors Inc's
Model S sedan had "more than its share of problems" a year after
giving the car top marks. Shares were little changed in
premarket trading.
