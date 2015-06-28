June 28 - U.S. equity futures dropped sharply and bond
futures rallied at the beginning of trading Sunday, as the
chances that Greece will default on its debt and exit the euro
zone grew.
Greece will introduce capital controls and keep its banks
closed on Monday after international creditors refused to extend
the country's bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash.
"That is going to have a real big impact on markets and that
will generate increased volatility," said Ian Stannard, European
head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
The euro fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to a one-month low
in early Asia Pacific trade and European markets were expected
to be volatile when those markets open later.
The fear of contagion produced a sharp move into safe-haven
government debt. U.S. 10-year Treasury futures rose 1 27/32 in
active trading early.
Futures snapshot at 18:29:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 35 points, or 1.67
percent, with 54,674 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 69.75 points, or 1.56
percent, in volume of 4,801 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 276 points, or 1.54 percent,
with 4,411 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Diane Craft)