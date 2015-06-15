June 15 U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday as Greece came closer to a debt default after talks with its international creditors fell through.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.87 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,789.97, the S&P 500 lost 13.76 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,080.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.43 points, or 0.88 percent, to 5,006.67. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)