US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors await earnings season
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)
June 15 U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday as Greece came closer to a debt default after talks with its international creditors fell through.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.87 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,789.97, the S&P 500 lost 13.76 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,080.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.43 points, or 0.88 percent, to 5,006.67. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
