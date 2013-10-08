US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
TOKYO Oct 9 U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday after a White House official said U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central Bank.
The gains in the S&P E-mini futures suggested a firmer open for U.S. stocks on Wednesday after the Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 1.2 percent on Tuesday as little progress was made to end political wrangling in Washington that could lead to a U.S. debt default.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)