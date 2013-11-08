NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong payrolls report lent weight to views the world's largest economy is stronger than previously thought.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 167.54 points, or 1.07 percent, at 15,761.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 23.42 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,770.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 61.90 points, or 1.60 percent, at 3,919.23.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent while the Nasdaq was down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)