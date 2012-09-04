NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years in August and construction spending fell in July.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 24.53 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,066.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 1.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,405.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.27 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,065.70.