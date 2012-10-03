US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as better-than-expected service sector and employment data in the United States were offset by concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy that weighed on materials and energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 15.51 points, or 0.12 percent, to 13,466.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,444.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.19 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,120.23.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)