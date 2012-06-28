NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Thursday after a German finance ministry spokesman said an earlier report that Germany has changed its position on euro bonds was not true.

S&P 500 futures fell 7.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 72 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10 points. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)