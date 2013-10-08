NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks were near session lows on Tuesday and a gauge of equity market anxiety rose to its highest in more than three months as concern over a U.S. debt default increased.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 81.91 points or 0.55 percent, to 14,854.33, the S&P 500 lost 11.92 points or 0.71 percent, to 1,664.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.095 points or 1.51 percent, to 3,713.282.

The CBOE Volatility index ticked above 20 for the first time since late June.

The yield on the one-month Treasuries bill jumped to 0.36 percent, approaching the yield on the two-year note and pointing to investor angst over the debt limit dealings in Washington.