US STOCKS-Pharma, bank stocks pull Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks hit session lows in afternoon trading on Tuesday as Senate fiscal negotiations were suspended until House Republicans work out a plan to proceed on raising the U.S. debt limit, funding for the government.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 112.12 points or 0.73 percent, to 15,189.14, the S&P 500 lost 11.1 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,699.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.611 points or 0.54 percent, to 3,794.663.
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock prices fell on Tuesday, as weakness in drug and financial shares sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to their first consecutive sessions of declines in more than a month.
