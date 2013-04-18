US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors book profits after record day
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
(Corrects to clarify rate of growth in Mid-Atlantic fell, not overall activity)
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks hit session lows on Thursday after a gauge of future economic activity fell in March for the first time in seven months and the pace of factory activity growth in the mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly slowed in April.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.02 points or 0.45 percent, to 14,552.57, the S&P 500 lost 9.1 points or 0.59 percent, to 1,542.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.38 points or 0.82 percent, to 3,178.29. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
March 2 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday as investors booked profits after a record day on Wall Street that propelled the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 21,000 for the first time ever.
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.