NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks fell to session lows in afternoon trade on Monday, with the 10 S&P 500 industry groups posting losses in widespread selling.

Energy shares led the drop on the benchmark, with U.S. crude down 1 percent on the day and near an 8-month low hit last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.46 points or 0.55 percent, to 16,346.59, the S&P 500 lost 11.12 points or 0.6 percent, to 1,831.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.868 points or 0.55 percent, to 4,151.797.