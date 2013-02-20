NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested the central bank may have to slow or stop buying assets before seeing a pickup in hiring.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 17.50 points, or 0.12 percent, to 14,018.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.12 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,523.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.17 points, or 0.60 percent, to 3,194.43.