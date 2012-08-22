US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks pared losses briefly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its latest meeting, which indicated the U.S. central bank is likely to further ease monetary policy "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 13,171.61. The S&P 500 Index dipped 0.55 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,412.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.19 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,070.45.
