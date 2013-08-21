NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks hit session lows in afternoon trading Wednesday after the release of minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.65 points, or 0.7 percent, to 14,898.34, the S&P 500 lost 11.33 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,641.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.355 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,592.235.

Minutes of the Fed's July 30-31 meeting showed only a few policymakers thought it would soon be time to "slow somewhat" the pace of the central bank's bond-buying, while others emphasized patience in deciding when to start to wind down the stimulus program.