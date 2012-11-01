US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs as retailers post strong results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.54 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks added to gains on Thursday, with major indexes up more than 1 percent, after bullish jobs and consumer confidence data lifted sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.59 points, or 1.03 percent, at 13,231.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.01 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,426.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.83 points, or 1.41 percent, at 3,019.07.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.54 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 21 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday as oil prices rose and as better-than-expected profits at top U.S. retailers pushed consumer stocks higher.