US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent in late morning.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,142.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.45 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,623.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.99 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,420.92.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)