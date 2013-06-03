NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent in late morning.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,142.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.45 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,623.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.99 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,420.92.