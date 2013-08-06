NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq briefly dipping more than 1 percent, as investors booked profits from a rally that has taken indexes to new record highs last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 107.52 points, or 0.69 percent, at 15,504.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.37 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,696.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.85 points, or 0.81 percent, at 3,663.10.