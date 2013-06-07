NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with all three major indexes trading up more than 1 percent by midday, as the latest jobs report eased fears of the Federal Reserve possibly reducing its stimulus efforts sooner than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 200.17 points, or 1.33 percent, at 15,240.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 19.22 points, or 1.18 percent, at 1,641.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.45 points, or 1.09 percent, at 3,461.51.