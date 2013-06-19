NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks extended losses in late trading session, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed could reduce the rate of stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 179.62 points, or 1.17 percent, at 15,138.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 20.21 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,631.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.83 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,447.35.