NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent, as economic data painted a mixed picture of a recovery a day before the critical April payrolls report.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.31 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,224.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.54 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,394.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.04 points, or 0.92 percent, at 3,031.81, after falling 1 percent to a session low at 3,028.74.

