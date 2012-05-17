NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent and the S&P on track for a fifth straight day of declines as weak U.S. economic data spooked investors already concerned about the ongoing debt crisis in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 68.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 12,529.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 9.28 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,315.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.44 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,842.60. (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)