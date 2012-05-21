NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 up 1 percent as markets recovered from their worst weekly decline for the year after world leaders expressed support for Greece to stay in the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.15 points, or 0.65 percent, to 12,449.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 12.03 points, or 0.93 percent, to 1,307.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.44 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,813.23.  (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)