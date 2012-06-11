NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent, as Europe's aid package for Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about the region's finances and the slowdown in the wider global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 73.60 points, or 0.59 percent, to 12,480.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 8.73 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,316.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 29.41 points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,829.01. (Reporting By Edward Krudy)