NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks were on course for their worst day in three weeks on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down more than 2 percent, after data around the world pointed to a slowdown in the global economy and Goldman Sachs recommended shorting U.S. equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 218.95 points, or 1.71 percent, at 12,605.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 26.40 points, or 1.95 percent, at 1,329.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 62.14 points, or 2.12 percent, at 2,868.31.

(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)