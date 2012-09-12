NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks gave up early gains and the Nasdaq and the Dow industrials turned negative on Wednesday as investors were cautious at the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that could bring new measures to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,322.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.15 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,433.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,102.45.