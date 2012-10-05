NEW YORK Oct 5 The Dow industrials retreated from almost a five-year high on Friday and the Nasdaq briefly dipped into negative territory as investors sold some shares to book profits after a stronger-than-expected jobs report and looked ahead to the start of third-quarter earnings season next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.87 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,631.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 4.52 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,465.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.18 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,150.64.

In the pullback, the Dow came off its intraday high at 13,661.87, which was its highest level since December 2007. The Nasdaq briefly slipped into negative territory, touching an intraday low at 3,147.97, down a little less than 2 points from Thursday's close.