US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks extended their gains in a volatile session on Monday, with the Nasdaq turning positive on strength in Intel Corp, which soared 3.5 percent to $25.14.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 124.25 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,239.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.91 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,638.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.44 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,459.35.
