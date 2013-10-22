US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks pared gains in midmorning trading on Tuesday as Netflix shares turned around sharply and other rising stocks reversed direction.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.62 points or 0.4 percent, to 15,453.82, the S&P 500 gained 6.86 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,751.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.375 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,921.424.
Netflix dropped 3 percent, reversing a near 10 percent jump following its earnings report after the closing bell on Monday. Shares of Tesla, Facebook and Priceline , among the year's best performing stocks, were also posting losses.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
