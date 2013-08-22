NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks held to gains in afternoon trading on Thursday after trading resumed at the Nasdaq exchange following a more than three hour halt.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.72 points or 0.49 percent, to 14,970.27, the S&P 500 gained 14.55 points or 0.89 percent, to 1,657.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.876 points or 0.91 percent, to 3,632.666.