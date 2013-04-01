NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks extended losses and the Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged down by losses in shares of Apple.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.53 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,546.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.55 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,559.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.72 points, or 1.06 percent, at 3,232.79.