NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stocks hit five-year highs and the Nasdaq rose 1 percent on Friday, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's sluggish recovery is still on track.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 135.05 points, or 0.97 percent, to 13,995.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.85 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,511.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 31.27 points, or 1.00 percent, to 3,173.40.