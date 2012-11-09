NEW YORK Nov 9 U.S. stocks added to gains and the Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent on Friday, rebounding from this week's post-election sell-off.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.16 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,878.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.52 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,390.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.23 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,926.82.