NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq briefly 1 percent higher while the Dow and S&P 500 were at session highs, boosted by gains in large-cap technology companies such as Apple Inc, IBM and Microsoft Corp.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 84.97 points, or 0.58 percent, to 14,797.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.82 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,593.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 32.26 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,311.52.