NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq briefly gaining 1 percent and the S&P near session highs as weaker-than-expected economic data kept afloat the belief stimulus measures by central banks will likely continue.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 78.23 points, or 0.51 percent, to 15,381.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.91 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,659.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 32.14 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,499.66.