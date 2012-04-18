NEW YORK, April 18 The Nasdaq briefly turned positive and the Dow and S&P 500 pared losses late Wednesday afternoon, with shares of Apple and Amazon helping to support technology shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.40 points, or 0.48 percent, at 13,053.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,387.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.66 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,040.16, after briefly rising about 0.1 pct.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch)