NEW YORK, July 25 The Nasdaq edged into positive territory in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with shares of Altera and Broadcom helping to lead the way higher. The Dow and S&P 500 were also trading higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.03 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,716.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.73 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,342.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.36 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,865.35.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch, editing by Dave Zimmerman)