US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK Oct 2 The Dow and S&P 500 extended losses and the Nasdaq turned negative on Tuesday, with weaker-than-expected results from Mosaic adding to worries about the upcoming third-quarter profit period.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.90 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,433.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.73 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,440.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.92 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,111.61.
