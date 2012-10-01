US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stocks pared gains, with the Nasdaq turning negative on Monday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivered a broad defense of the central bank's controversial bond-buying stimulus plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 99.22 points, or 0.74 percent, to 13,536.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 5.57 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,446.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.46 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,112.77.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)