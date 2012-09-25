NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks gave up early gains and edged slightly lower on Tuesday after major U.S asset manager BlackRock said the strong equity rally this year has run its course.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.00 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,532.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,454.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.67 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,155.11.