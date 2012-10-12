US STOCKS-Wall Street rises further into uncharted territory
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks declined, reversing earlier gains as bank shares weighed after Wells Fargo's results, though better than forecast, triggered concern about sector revenues.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.69 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,323.70. The S&P 500 dropped 6.06 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,426.78. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 8.22 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,041.19.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)