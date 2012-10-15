US STOCKS-Futures slip as investors await Fed minutes
Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors await details of the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks cut early modest gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 turning negative as telecom and energy shares fell.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6.02 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,334.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 0.17 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,428.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 2.32 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,041.79.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.