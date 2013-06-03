US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks early advance lost steam on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative on declines in Gilead Sciences and Apple.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.50 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,147.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.33 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,628.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 10.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,445.18.
