NEW YORK, July 30 The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 turned lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains, after Verizon and Mosaic led a selloff in the telecoms and materials sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.03 points or 0.19 percent, to 15,491.94. The S&P 500 declined 1.96 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,683.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index pared its gain, but was up 10.21 points or 0.28 percent, to 3,609.35.