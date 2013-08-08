S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stocks edged lower, setting the S&P 500 and Dow industrials for a fourth consecutive day of losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.53 points or 0.28 percent, to 15,427.14, the S&P 500 lost 1.41 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,689.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.786 points or 0.02 percent, to 3,653.223.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)