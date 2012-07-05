NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index futures erased earlier gains and briefly turned negative o n T hursday as the dollar strengthened in the wake of the European Central Bank's rate cut.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.5 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)