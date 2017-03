NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday after rising earlier as industrial and technology stocks declined.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 19.10 points, or 0.13 percent, to 14,955.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.42 point, or 0.03 percent, to 1,614.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.53 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,429.96. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)