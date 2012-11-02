US STOCKS-Wall St mints fresh record highs, boosted by Wal-Mart
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks cut their gains to turn negative on Friday despite a stronger-than-expected payroll report.
Still, the S&P remained on track for its best week of the past four.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.77 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,189.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.89 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,425.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.43 points, or 0.28 percent, at 3,011.63.
