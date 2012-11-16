NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stocks pared losses on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 turning positive, after congressional leaders said their meeting with President Obama about the "fiscal cliff" was constructive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.59 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,557.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,354.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,832.95.