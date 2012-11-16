US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stocks pared losses on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 turning positive, after congressional leaders said their meeting with President Obama about the "fiscal cliff" was constructive.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.59 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,557.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,354.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.98 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,832.95.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)